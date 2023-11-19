President Ali says situation in Palestine is “first publicly televised genocide”

– calls for immediate ceasefire

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in a powerful condemnation of the ongoing war in Palestine, described the situation as the “first publicly televised genocide in the world.”

Speaking firmly on the issue, President Ali stated, “This is televised genocide. We have a very strong position on terrorism. We condemn the actions of Hamas. But what is occurring now is nothing short of being a genocide.”

He called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Palestine and strongly advocated for a two-state solution, urging all parties to return to the negotiation table.

The United Nations, reporting on the dire situation last Friday, highlighted the extensive destruction and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Martin Griffiths, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, informed that 41,000 houses had been destroyed or severely damaged, with over 1.5 million Gazans displaced. He stated, “Casualties continue to mount, with the dead reportedly exceeding 11,000 people – the majority of them children and women.” He also stressed the critical shortage of food, water, and essential services, calling for immediate action to prevent further deterioration and potential escalation in the region.

President Ali made his call for a ceasefire, during a press conference on Saturday, when asked to provide an update on the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) position on the matter. The CARICOM Secretariat, as recent as last week Sunday, registered grave concern in a statement about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. CARICOM “expressed] horror and concern at the mounting death toll on the civilian population, including women and children, particularly in Gaza, but also in other areas of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The community condemned any disregard for international humanitarian law, reaffirming its conviction that a lasting, two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means, based on relevant United Nations Resolutions and in accordance with international law. The statement further called for an immediate ceasefire and compliance with international law by all parties.

Earlier, on October 9, 2023, CARICOM had already voiced its abhorrence of the violence in the region. The statement read, “The savage nature of the attacks and counterattacks is the antithesis of civilized life and living.” CARICOM called for an immediate end to hostilities and noted that the Palestinians have been living in “veritable colonialism”, as well as that Israel has a sense of insecurity. CARICOM noted UN Resolution 242, which was passed since November 1967, calling for the withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from occupied territories.

Decades later, the tragic situation in the Middle East has not been resolved. Most recently, an attack on Israel by Hamas militants resulted in a scathing counterassault by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), provided a grim overview of the health situation in Gaza. He stated, “What is clear is that the health needs of the people of Gaza are growing all the time, and the health system is near collapse.”

He pointed out that only 10 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were functioning and underscored the severe shortage of hospital beds, health workers, medicines, and supplies. Tedros stressed the importance of implementing the UN Security Council resolution, which recently called for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, and for urgent and extended humanitarian corridors throughout the enclave to save and protect civilian lives.