Pres. Ali says powerful UN Security Council will be able to enforce World Court ruling against Venezuela

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, explained the critical role of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in enforcing rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which could be a major deterrent to aggression by Venezuela. The President explained this during a press conference yesterday, amidst rising concerns about the controversy with Venezuela.

As the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the ICJ settles legal disputes between states. The rulings of the ICJ, as President Ali highlighted, are binding and enforceable by the Security Council under the UN Charter. This organ of the UN, consisting of 15 members, including five permanent members with veto power, can implement decisions that significantly impact the resolution of such controversies. Guyana is expected to join the UN Security Council in January 2024, as a non-permanent member, for two years. The Council can enact binding resolutions on its member states, with powers encompassing peacekeeping operations, sanctions, and military action.

Guyana’s most recently sought provisional measures from the ICJ, to prevent Venezuela from taking actions that would violate Guyana’s sovereignty. Venezuela’s planned referendum for December 3, which seeks support to reject the 1899 Arbitral Award that established the land boundary between the two countries, to reject the World Court’s jurisdiction, and to annex Guyana’s Essequibo territory. Guyana views this as a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guyana’s call to the ICJ, according to Ali, represents a commitment to resolving the controversy peacefully and legally. He expressed confidence in the international community’s support.

Amid concerns of misinformation and excitable social media posts, President Ali reassured the Guyanese public that the government is taking comprehensive action on the controversy. He urged person to rely on official channels and said the government will seek to work with the media on efforts for national awareness and education on the issue.

He said the government is engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts and continuous contact with international partners to ensure full awareness and support regarding the border controversy. “At different levels, this has not only borne fruit but has enabled us to strengthen our relationship with our partners,” Ali stated.

He highlighted Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, stating, “Our primary focus is to ensure that this region remains a region of peace.”

However, the President, when asked, appeared to hint at the potential for military support from other countries if Venezuela acts recklessly. While emphasizing Guyana’s desire for peace, he stated, “We have engaged the chief of staff and the senior commander, continuously engaged with partners across the region, and of course, extra-regionally.”

“I have had engagement with our key strategic partners. And I want to assure you that those engagements have been very fulfilling and comforting for me as head of state. I have no doubt that our international partners and friends will stand steadily and in an unwavering way beside us,” the President stated.

Guyana hopes the ICJ would one day rule on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and keep Venezuela at bay. The 1899 Arbitral Award, recognized for over 60 years by Venezuela, was later contested by the Bolivarian Republic. The 1966 Geneva Agreement sought to resolve this controversy but has been unsuccessful so far. The referral of the matter to the ICJ by the UN Secretary-General in 2018 has brought the controversy to the ICJ.