Missing fisherman’s body washes up at Eversham foreshore

Kaieteur News – The decomposing remains of Mahendranauth Jaipaul, a 56-year-old Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) fisherman, were discovered on Friday by four men catching crab at the Eversham foreshore, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.
Jaipaul disappeared last Sunday after a fishing boat he was working on sank at sea.
Police said the four fishermen made a report at the Number 51 Village Police Station that they had found a motionless body at the foreshore.
Ranks were sent to the scene and found the man’s remains in a state of decomposition lying faced down.
The body was removed and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, for a death certification. It was then transported to Anthony’s Funeral Home and was later identified to be that of Jaipaul by his brother.
Jaipaul better known as ‘Jai’ and ‘Bonehead,’ was part of a crew that was fishing in Suriname waters.
His sister, Bissoondai Pam Motyne, in a Facebook post said that her brother’s co-workers alleged that the fishing boat sank around 03:00hrs on Sunday.
Crew members held on to floating debris to survive but Jaipaul went under and failed to resurface.
Another boat rescued the other crew members around 08:00hrs on Sunday and took them to Suriname.
They were later transported to Springlands, Berbice, Region Six where a report was lodged. A search is currently ongoing for Jaipaul.
