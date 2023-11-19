Japanese company starts building ExxonMobil’s 5th Guyana-bound FPSO

Kaieteur News – Japanese shipbuilder, MODEC, a renowned Japanese firm, has announced the commencement of the construction of the fifth floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit bound for Guyana.

The FPSO, named Errea Wittu, which means ‘abundance’ in the Warrau language, is the first order for MODEC to deliver to Guyana. All the other FPSOs have been entrusted to SBM Offshore.

The first steel cutting ceremony for the Errea Wittu FPSO’s topside modules was recently celebrated in Singapore, followed by a similar milestone in China. The event was attended by Soichi Ide, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MODEC in Singapore.

“We have a track record for successful project deliveries that we are proud of. Although FPSO Errea Wittu will be MODEC’s first FPSO for use in Guyana, she will be the 18th FPSO/FSO vessel delivered by MODEC for use in South America, out of 54 floating facilities delivered in the world. Thank you for choosing us to be your partner. We are proud to be able to play a part in contributing towards Guyana’s energy future and the economy,” Ide said.

“MODEC is committed to achieving industry-leading performance and first oil on schedule in line with the project’s vision, without compromising on safety and quality, which we uphold with utmost importance for all our projects,” he added.

The FPSO Errea Wittu is one of the largest in the world by production capacity. Designed to process approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), it also has the capacity for gas treatment (540 million cubic feet per day), water injection (350,000 barrels per day), and handling produced water (300,000 barrels per day).

MODEC’s venture, Offshore Frontier Solution Pte. Ltd., a joint effort with Toyo Engineering Corporation, is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the FPSO. This project leverages MODEC’s M350TM new-build hull, an advancement in FPSO design and construction.

In November 2022, MODEC had announced its contract for front end engineering and design for the FPSO, marking the beginning of a decade-long commitment to provide operations and maintenance services from the first oil production, targeted for 2027. The Uaru project, integrating the Snoek, Mako, and Uaru resources in the Stabroek block, is positioned approximately 200 kilometers offshore at a depth of 1,690 meters. It utilizes a SOFEC Spread Mooring System and boasts a storage capacity of around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The Uaru FPSO project is a critical component of ExxonMobil’s operations in the Stabroek Block, which is expected to push offshore Guyana’s oil production past a million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026. This order contributed substantially to the growth in MODEC’s order books. As of September 30, 2023, the consolidated orders totaled US$8,053,893, a considerable increase from the previous year, driven also by another FPSO for Equinor Brasil Energia in Brazil.