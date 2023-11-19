Latest update November 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

GWI to spend $377M to drill new wells on the Coastland

Nov 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is preparing to spend $377 million more to drill new water wells at coastland, namely at Port Mourant in Region Six, Sophia in Georgetown and at Fellowship in Region Three.

This was revealed during the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).  It was disclosed that the new water well at Port Mourant is estimated to cost some $137 million, the well for Sophia is pegged at $126 million while the structure for Fellowship is estimated to cost $112 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Drilling of potable water well at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Supply and installation of transmission main long at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Construction of Guyana Water Inc. laboratory building at Shelterbelt Compound, Georgetown.

Drilling of potable water well at Fellowship, West Coast Demerara, Region Three.

Drilling of potable water well at Sophia, Georgetown.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Procurement of floor care and janitorial services for 2024.

Supply and delivery of Ophthalmology supplies for 2024.

Supply and delivery of Pathology for 2024.

Construction of Hydronie Market, Phase 2- Lot 2.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of Digital Recording Studio at Port Mourant.

