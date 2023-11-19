GWI to spend $377M to drill new wells on the Coastland

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is preparing to spend $377 million more to drill new water wells at coastland, namely at Port Mourant in Region Six, Sophia in Georgetown and at Fellowship in Region Three.

This was revealed during the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). It was disclosed that the new water well at Port Mourant is estimated to cost some $137 million, the well for Sophia is pegged at $126 million while the structure for Fellowship is estimated to cost $112 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Drilling of potable water well at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Supply and installation of transmission main long at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Construction of Guyana Water Inc. laboratory building at Shelterbelt Compound, Georgetown.

Drilling of potable water well at Fellowship, West Coast Demerara, Region Three.

Drilling of potable water well at Sophia, Georgetown.

