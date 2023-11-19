GWI to spend $377M to drill new wells on the Coastland

Latest update November 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is preparing to spend $377 million more to drill new water wells at coastland, namely at Port Mourant in Region Six, Sophia in Georgetown and at Fellowship in Region Three.
This was revealed during the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). It was disclosed that the new water well at Port Mourant is estimated to cost some $137 million, the well for Sophia is pegged at $126 million while the structure for Fellowship is estimated to cost $112 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Water Inc.
Drilling of potable water well at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.
Supply and installation of transmission main long at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.
Construction of Guyana Water Inc. laboratory building at Shelterbelt Compound, Georgetown.
Drilling of potable water well at Fellowship, West Coast Demerara, Region Three.
Drilling of potable water well at Sophia, Georgetown.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Procurement of floor care and janitorial services for 2024.
Supply and delivery of Ophthalmology supplies for 2024.
Supply and delivery of Pathology for 2024.
Construction of Hydronie Market, Phase 2- Lot 2.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Construction of Digital Recording Studio at Port Mourant.
This HELLHOLE the leaders taking us into
Nov 19, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana encountered a setback in their Concacaf Nations League clash with The Bahamas as heavy rainfall in the Dominican Republic led to the postponement of the match last...
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur News should refuse to attend the weekly press conferences hosted by the General Secretary... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]