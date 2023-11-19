Latest update November 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Golden Jaguars, Bahamas clash shift to today

Nov 19, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana encountered a setback in their Concacaf Nations League clash with The Bahamas as heavy rainfall in the Dominican Republic led to the postponement of the match last evening.

The resilient Golden Jaguars are gearing up for their League B showdown today at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, scheduled for 11:00 hours, pending favourable weather conditions.

Coach Jamaal Shabazz is instilling a sense of determination in his 22-member squad as they set their sights on League A promotion.

Despite facing challenges with injuries to key players such as Reiss Greenidge, Jeremy Garrett, and Elliot Bonds, which necessitated some lineup adjustments, Shabazz remains undaunted.

The undefeated Golden Jaguars are on top of Group with 12 points

The squad is excited to welcome Canadian sensation Osaze DeRosario, a fresh addition poised to leave his mark.

Highlighting their commendable track record against The Bahamas this season, having secured a 3-2 victory on September 12, the Golden Jaguars currently lead the League B, Group D standings in the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League Group Stage.

With four points from four consecutive victories, the Golden Jaguars are steadfastly focused on claiming the ultimate prize – League A promotion.

