Driver crushed to death after trucks collide at Chinese mining operation

Kaieteur News – A local driver was on Saturday crushed to death after two trucks collided while descending a hill at the Chinese-run gold operations at Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) in the Cuyuni River in Region Seven.
The dead truck driver was identified as 47-year-old Joseph Licorish of West Watooka, Wismar, Linden.
He met his demise around 10:20 hrs while performing his work duties with the company.
Licorish was at the time driving AGM truck number #TL-001. According to reports, Licorish was proceeding north, down a hill fully loaded with stones when he collided with AGM truck #TL19 which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of that truck, Nigel Denny, a 41-year-old man from Georgetown told police that as he was ascending the hill around a slight bend when he saw Licorish’s truck speeding towards him and swerving into his lane.
He claimed that he pulled left to avoid a crash but the distance was too short and the two trucks collided.
The impact caused the trucks to flip over. The entire cabin of Licorish’s truck was dislodged and crashed to the ground, pinning him inside.
Employees at the mine pulled both drivers from the wreckage; Licorish was motionless.
They were both rushed to health center on the mining site. Licorish was pronounced dead while Denny was treated for injuries to his head and body. Doctors have since listed his condition as stable.
Both Licorish’s body and Denny were air-dashed to Georgetown.
Police said that its investigators will be reviewing security cameras mounted some distance away from the crash scene.
