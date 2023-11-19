Christmas deh around de corner

Kaieteur News – Christmas is just around de corner, and de madness is still napping somewhere in a hammock under a coconut tree. Dem boys seh it’s the season to be jolly, but it seems like we’re all stuck in a slow-motion limbo waiting for the festivities to kick in. But is so we does roll in Guyana. Everything is left for de last minute.

De Christmas shopping is moving at a pace slower than a snail. People staring at dem shopping lists like it’s a complicated math equation. “To buy or not to buy, that is de question,” they ponder, hoping for some divine intervention to drop prices faster than Santa sliding down a chimney.

And speaking of prices, all eyes are on dem eggs. You know, the key ingredient in dem cakes that make Christmas in Guyana sweeter than a sugar cane field. Folks are holding off on baking plans, praying that the government pulls a rabbit out of the hat and makes eggs affordable again. If only they could hatch a plan to crack this dilemma wide open.

But de real drama unfolds with dem public servants. They’re eyeing that back pay like a hungry man staring down a plate of pepper-pot. Christmas without a hefty back pay is like a tree without lights – dull and unimpressive. The rumors are rife, with speculations of a 10% payout swirling around like a hurricane in de rum shop.

But hold on to yuh stockings, meh friends, because with de 5% man in town, disappointment is knocking at de door. Dem public servants might have to settle for a little increase that’s smaller than a breadfruit seed.

So, as we sip on our sorrel and munch on gingerbread cookies, let’s remember that the national pie is not being shared fairly. Some getting big slices, while others gettin crumbs. It’s like a Christmas party where one person hogging all de pastries.

Talk Half! Leff Half!