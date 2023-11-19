Barbara Marshall birth anniversary dominoes tourney starts today

Kaieteur Sports – The much anticipated Barbara Marshall birth anniversary dominoes tournament is set to commence today (Sunday) at R and R Sports Club at Meadowbrook Gardens.

The competition is expected to attract some of the top city teams with an entrance fee of $15,000, while there will be a sum in pot.

Marshall of All Season’s Dominoes team said she is looking forward to an exciting climax to the competition and wished the teams well. She thanked the sponsors.

Among the teams matching skills are Spartans, Mix Up, All Season’s, Providence, Gold is Money and Cody Girls. The competition will conclude on Monday at Dynasty.