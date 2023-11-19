Another dominating day for Guyana at IGG

Latest update November 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana continued to assert its dominance at the Inter-Guiana Games in Suriname, unleashing a whirlwind of excitement as the country’s athletes conquered Paramibo in an exhilarating display.
After two days of fierce competition, Guyana emerged triumphant with a dazzling total medal haul of 24 gold, 13 silver, and six bronze.
The final day of athletics yesterday witnessed Guyana clinching an additional 13 gold, seven silver, and two bronze medals, solidifying their reign in the games.
In football, the suspenseful 1-1 draw against hosts Suriname kept fans on the edge of their seats, with Omar Sam netting once again for Guyana.
The volleyball arena witnessed both Guyana’s male and female teams facing defeats against Suriname.
The chess battleground was nothing short of thrilling. In an epic showdown against Suriname, the Guyana male chess team engaged in intense clashes that showcased strategic brilliance and tactical manoeuvres.
Alexander Zang’s game, marked by a dramatic battle of strategy versus tactics, added an extra layer of excitement. The match concluded in a draw after a fatal blunder of time.
The tennis court saw Paula Kalekeyzi and Kimora Erskine asserting their dominance on the opening day of IGG.
Kalekeyzi’s commanding victories in the Girls’ U18 category demonstrated exceptional control, while Erskine’s prowess in the U12 division showcased skill and determination.
