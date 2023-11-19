20 goals scored on opening day

Latest update November 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 19, 2023 Sports
Petra/MVP Sports U11 Girls Football Tournament…
– Hing, Farley, Nobrega among top performers
Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday marked the kickoff of Petra’s MVP Sports Pee-Wee Under-11 Girls Football tournament, a four-week competition held at the Ministry of Education ground. The opening day showcased six thrilling matches, setting an exhilarating tone for the weeks ahead. As Tucville, Potaro, St John the Baptiste, West Ruimveldt, Marian Academy and North Georgetown Primary nudged their first win in the competition.
The 2023 tournament commenced with the traditional March-Pass, a moment filled with anticipation, before the teams took to the field to showcase their skills. The first clash saw Smith Memorial Primary face off against Tucville Primary, with Tucville clinching a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of Wolette Griffith’s goal in the 32nd minute. Simultaneously, F.E. Pollard Primary squared off against Potaro Primary, where Potaro dominated with impressive strikes from Alesha Gonsalves in the 15th minute and Reniese Joseph in the 38th minute. Potaro eventually won by 2-0.
These two opening matches set the stage for an epic showdown between West Ruimveldt Primary and Aloysius Primary. Although the game began at a slower pace, Ariel Farley stole the spotlight with a remarkable hat-trick in the 4th, 5th, and 15th minutes, supported by Thea Valentine’s goal in the 40th minute, securing West Ruimveldt’s commanding 4-0 victory over Aloysius.
St. John the Baptiste Primary later thrashed Genesis in a gripping match that ended in a 5-0 victory for St. John’s. With Shemia Hing scoring an incredible hat-trick in the 4th, 15th, and 17th minutes, alongside contributions from Neisa Lewis (6′) and Jaziah Rodrigues (17′), proved instrumental in their win.
Meanwhile, Marian Academy delivered a stunning performance, overwhelming One Mile Primary with an identical 5-0 victory. Skylar Nobrega was the standout player, netting four goals in the 14th, 33rd, 38th, and 40th minutes, leading her team to a commanding win. Kryssyan Persaud contributed with an additional goal during the impressive display by the Marian Ladies.
Over in a tense battle between defending champions North Georgetown Primary and Friendship Primary ended in a goalless draw. However, North Georgetown eventually secured a welcoming 2-1 victory on penalty kicks.
The tournament will resume on November 25 at the same venue, promising more thrilling matches as teams vie for victory. MVP Sports continues to sponsor this exciting tournament.
This HELLHOLE the leaders taking us into
Nov 19, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Guyana encountered a setback in their Concacaf Nations League clash with The Bahamas as heavy rainfall in the Dominican Republic led to the postponement of the match last...
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Nov 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – The Kaieteur News should refuse to attend the weekly press conferences hosted by the General Secretary... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]