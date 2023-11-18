Too much children at dem wuk place dese days

Kaieteur News – Dese days de workplace is like a crèche. Dem workers does gat to pick up dem small children at midday and dem nah gat nowhere fuh dem, so dem does haul dem to de workplace and gat dem running around de place.

Some of dem bosses does be too embarrassed fuh tell de parents that dem can’t bring de children to work. So dem does turn a blind eye. But sometimes dem children does disturb de workers from doing dem wuk.

De government did promise to establish more Day Care Centres. But like dat initiative nah get off de ground as yet.

It would be much better if dem issue a circular banning children from being at de workplace. As much as people like children, de workplace is nat de place fuh dem to be.

Yuh does gat some parents when dem leff work, dem does go home and bad talk dem workmates at work, call dem all kinds of names. It reminded Dem Boys of de story of de father wah decide fuh take his eight-year-old daughter to the office one day.

As they were walking around the office, the young girl was getting crankier and crankier, crying and sobbing. Her father asked what was wrong?

As the concerned office staff gathered around, she sobbed loudly, “Daddy, where are all the clowns you said you worked with?”

So be careful what yuh go home and say about yuh staff. Yuh could never tell when it can backfire upon you.

Talk Half! Leff Half!