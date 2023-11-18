Shabazz focus on League A promotion

Latest update November 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz is rallying his 22-member squad to bring the heat against the Bahamas today and secure that all-important point for a promotion to League A in the Concacaf Nations League.
Shabazz is oozing confidence in his diverse squad, led by Omari Glasgow, Guyana’s goal-scoring sensation and League B’s second-highest scorer with six goals.
The Golden Jaguars head coach anticipates nothing short of domination as Guyana face off against the Bahamas on November 18 at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in the Dominican Republic.
According to Shabazz, the players are fully aware that this is a momentous occasion for Guyana, and a victory could be a game-changer for their lives and the country. Their mantra? Total effort!
Shabazz acknowledges the challenge posed by injuries to key players Reiss Greenidge, Jeremy Garrett, and Elliot Bonds, forcing them to shuffle the lineup. But fear not, as the squad welcomes Canadian sensation Osaze DeRosario, a fresh face ready to make a mark.
The Golden Jaguars holds a commendable record against the Bahamas this season, having won 3-2 on September 12.
Currently leading the League B, Group D standings in the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League Group Stage with four points from four consecutive victories, their eyes are firmly set on the prize.
President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, exudes confidence in the squad, expressing anticipation for a historic victory today.
