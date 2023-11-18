Regal, Aash Decor, Ariel, ECD Titans triumph

GSCL Inc./Vice President’s T20 Softball Extravaganza

Kaieteur Sports – Regal, Aash Decor, Ariel and East Coast Demerara Titans were among the victorious teams when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL)/Vice President’s T20 Softball Extravaganza commenced yesterday at several venues in Demerara.

At DCC in the over- 50 category, Regal defeated Savage by 42 runs in the opening fixture.

Regal took first strike and posted 237-5. Openers Unnis Yusuf and Suresh Ramdin struck 56 and 50 respectively, while Rudolph Baker made 31, Eon Abel 30, Wayne Jones 28 and Nandram Samlall 25. Sookraj Ramraj claimed 4-32. Savage made 195-8 in reply. Nadir Baksh scored 34, Ramesh Rambharose 31 and Rudolph Perreira 29. Yusuf took 2-24.

Aash Decor beat Savage by 115 runs. Aash Decor batted first and managed 193-4. Patrice Stewart slammed 82 and Seeraj Bhimsain made 46. Ramesh Rambharose took 2-16. Savage were bowled out for 78 in 15.3 overs in reply. Baksh made 36 as Bhimsain picked up 4-12, while Jai Ram, Mohamed Alli and Eon Lovell took two wickets each.

In the over-40 division at Transport SC, Ariel Masters beat Fisherman by eight wickets. Fisherman made 115-8, taking first strike. Dubraj Singh scored 20 as Manoj Arjune captured 3-34, Sherwin Huberth had 2-15 and Richard Latif 2-19. Ariel Masters replied with 117-2 in 10.1 overs. Rawl Reid slammed 53 and Chein Gittens 32.

Regal B beat Avengers by 17 runs. Regal B batted first and made 143-6. Andrew Lyght scored 34, Shone De Souza 29 and Anthony Prashad 25. Ewart Buyrne had 2-18 and Mustapha Azimullah 2-19. Avengers were bowled out for 126 in 17.4 overs in reply. Ganesh Sugrim made 26 and Nandlall Premchand 20. Warlock Joseph claimed 3-21, while there were two wickets each for Reyaz Khan, Jeetendra Rambarran and Anthony Prashad.

East Coast Titans overcame No.1 Scorpions by 10 wickets. No. 1 Scorpions were skittled for 68 in 11 overs, taking first strike. Salim Mohamed captured 4-16. East Coast Titans responded with 70 without loss in 4.1 overs. Asif Ally scored 39 not out and Nicholas Chase an unbeaten 30.

Regal A beat Essequibo Masters by 10 wickets. Essequibo Masters took first knock and managed 123-9. R. Pooran scored 36 and R. Gary 25. Balram Roopnarine and Raj Persaud had two wickets apiece. Regal A made 124 without loss in eight overs, in reply. Patrick Rooplall scored 66 and Balram Samaroo 44.

At Queen’s College, Ariel Masters defeated Regal B by 95 runs. Ariel Masters took first strike and posted 203-8. Chien Gittens scored 40, Anand Nizamuddin 35, Rawl Reid 23 and Tulsie Sahadeo 22. Jeetindra Rambarran captured 3-36, while there were two wickets each for Warlock Joseph, Abdel Gamal and Reyaz Khan. Regal B made 108-7 in reply. Baldeo Persaud made 29 and Anthony Prashad 28. Reid and Patrick Khan took two wickets apiece.

East Coast Titans beat Essequibo Masters by three wickets. Essequibo Masters batted first and scored 113 all out in 17 overs. M. Deepnarine scored 21 and G. Deen 17. H. Jaikisoon had 3-11 and S. Mohamed 2-28. East Coast Titans replied with 114-7 in 14.3 overs. S. Boodram made 31, G. Ghusian made 28 and R. Malone 21.

Regal A defeated No. 1 Scorpions by 225 runs. Regal A batted first and piled up 369-2. Patrick Rooplall hammered 184 while Balram Samaroo scored 107 and Keith Fraser 66. Elroy Paster took two wickets.

In reply, No. 1 Scorpions were bowled out for 144 in 19.5 overs. Chatram (only name provided) scored 60 as Balram Roopnarine picked up four wickets while R. Singh had two.

In the open segment, Speedboat beat Name Brand and Hyde Park, while Regal overcame Name Brand. The competition continues today.