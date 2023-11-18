Parika Defenders beat Aash Decor by 36 runs

Latest update November 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Parika Defenders overcame Aash Decor by 36 runs when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Sunday last at Parika Salem ground, East Bank Essequibo.
Parika Defenders batted first and posted 197-9 with Desmond Hoyte scoring 45, Oswald Chandla 26 and Devanand Kanan 21. Extras contributed 24 as Hardat Heeranandan took two wickets.
Aash Decor of East Coast Demerara responded with 161-9. Opener Mohamed Rafeek struck 34, Polly Sookdeo 26 and Jai Ram 22, Kabesh Persaud picked up four wickets and was named man-of-the-match.
The game was sponsored by Oswald Chandla and organised by both teams. Seeraj Bhimsain of Aash Decor thanked Chandla and Parika Defenders for the hospitality and encouraged organisers on the East Bank of Essequibo to host tournaments. He pledged his support.
Chandla thanked Aash Decor for the visit and lauded his players for their efforts.
