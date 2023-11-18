Osaze De Rosario makes Golden Jaguars debut

Kaieteur Sports – Meet the rising star of Canadian football, Osaze De Rosario. While his father, Dwayne De Rosario, is a legend with 81 appearances for the Canadian national team, Osaze is making waves with the Golden Jaguars.

The 22-year-old, strutting his stuff as a striker for York United, recently bagged his first-ever international call-up.

The Golden Jaguars are in for a treat as Osaze joins them for the Concacaf Nations League B showdowns against the Bahamas today, and Antigua and Barbuda on November 21.

Guyana, undefeated in League B, is one positive result away from securing promotion to League A.

Fresh off a stellar season in Canada’s top league, Osaze netted six goals, including a decision-day double brace against Vancouver FC that sealed the deal for York United’s postseason adventure.

Last season, he smashed the competition with an impressive 13 goals, earning him a nomination for the Best U-21 Canadian Player of the Year.

Starting from the grassroots in League1 Ontario with Toronto FC III, Osaze honed his skills in the New York City FC academy.

A brief dance with Spain’s CD Lugo led to a three-year deal with Ukrainian Premier League’s Rukh Lviv. However, fate intervened, and he left the club just before Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Following in his father’s illustrious footsteps, Osaze is set to conquer the football world, and he’s not alone. His younger brother Adisa is also making waves as a professional footballer.

As Osaze gears up for international action, he’ll find a familiar face in the camp – York United defender Jonathan Grant, also joining the Guyana squad.