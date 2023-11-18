MVP Sports sponsored Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football tournament kicks off today

Latest update November 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The eagerly awaited Season Seven of the Under-11 Girls’ School Football tournament kicks off today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground along Carifesta Avenue, promising a thrilling display of talent, teamwork, and determination. Organised by the Petra Organisation, this league champion’s empowerment by providing a platform for girls aged 11 and under to showcase their love for the sport.
Over 20 schools will compete in the Pee-Wee formatted tournament, igniting the field with spirited matches. The action commences at 12:00 noon on match day and runs until December 9. The tournament is dedicated exclusively towards nurturing and spotlighting young female footballers, this MVP Sports-sponsored tournament guarantees four weeks of riveting action.
The excitement mounts as these talented young athletes gear up to represent their schools with pride and determination. The last time this event unfolded was in 2019, with North Georgetown claiming the title.
Today’s fixtures feature seven gripping matches, starting with F.E. Pollard versus Pataro in the opener. Following that, clashes occur between St. Margarets and St. John the Baptist, then St. Aloysius face off against West Ruimveldt in match #3, while Genesis take on All Saints in match #4. One Mile battle Marian Academy, Smith Memorial square up against Tucville, and Redeemer meet Friendship in the final matches of the day.
During the launch, Deputy Chief Education Officer for Hinterland Development, Marti De Souza, emphasised that the tournament’s focus on holistic development extended beyond the game itself. He encouraged the young footballers to excel academically, promoting a balanced approach to life that values both sports and education.
Petra Organisation also urges parents, guardians, teachers, and coaches to continue supporting these athletes, highlighting those collective efforts can help these promising players reach their fullest potential. This pioneering initiative not only raises the profile of girls’ football but also serves as an inspiration for young girls everywhere.
The winner of the event will receive $150,000 towards a school project and a trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $100,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, towards a school initiative and the corresponding accolade.
