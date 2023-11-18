Jagdeo files $5M lawsuit against ‘Bryan Max’

Latest update November 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – On Thursday, Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo filed a libel suit against Bryan Mackintosh also known as ‘Bryan Max’ on social media.
In his claims the Vice-President is seeking from Mackintosh, the defendant, in excess of $5M in damages for libel as well as aggravated and/or exemplary damages for said libel. Additionally, he is seeking an Order, “directing the defendant to forthwith remove all social media posts which contain the false and defamatory words or similar words which convey either expressly or infer the same meaning from his Facebook page.”
The lawsuit was filed in relation to a Facebook live broadcast on the defendant’s page where he accused Jagdeo of sending, “his boys” to cut his brake line with the intent to cost him his life.
“The words in their natural and ordinary meaning meant and were understood to mean that the Claimant was directly involved in the apparent sabotage of the Defendant’s vehicle, to wit, the cutting of his brakes line with the objective of causing the death of the Defendant,” the Vice President’s lawyer Sanjeev Datadin submitted in legal documents.
In addition to the financial claim, Jagdeo is also seeking an order for the defendant to apologize to him for making the defamatory statements and retract them.
