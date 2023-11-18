Guyanese students top Caribbean at CSEC & CAPE exams

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has announced that Guyana has topped the Caribbean region at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certification (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) this year.

This was announced by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Friday via a Facebook video.

According to the minister, “our students have performed excellently once again at the CSEC level and at the CAPE level which is evidence that our education system is striving and doing well and better and better as we go along.”

In her announcement, the minister said that according to CXC, CARICOM’s most outstanding CSEC student at this year’s exams is Alex Muntaz of the Anna Regina Multilateral School (ARMS) in Region Two. She also announced that CARICOM’s most outstanding student at the CAPE level is Naresh Jagnanan of Queen’s College, who hails from the island of Wakenaam in Region Three.

When the preliminary CSEC results were announced back in August, the ministry disclosed that Muntaz topped with 27 subjects, obtaining 23 Grade Ones and four Grade Twos, while for CAPE, Jagnanan topped with having secured nine Grade Ones and One Grade two in 10 subjects.

The minister shared that the country’s second top performer at CSEC is Virendra Dookie of Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Region Three and the country’s second top performer at CAPE is Joshua Gulab of Queen’s College.

She stated that in addition to being the most outstanding student at CSEC, Muntaz was also named the Caribbean’s most outstanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education student.

The Education Minister also disclosed that Siddiq Gafar of the Isa Islamic School was named the Caribbean’s most outstanding student at the CSEC exam for the Business subject, Naila Rahaman of Queen’s College was named the most outstanding student in Humanities at the CSEC exam, and Abigail Stephanas, also of Queen’s College, was named the Caribbean’s most outstanding student in Science at CSEC.

As regards CAPE, she stated that Jagnanan also copped the most outstanding award in Business Studies.

The minister, while congratulating the students on doing exceptionally well, also thanked the teachers who have been involved in the students’ lives from since the nursery level. She added that Guyana has always performed well at the CSEC level, while “we struggle a little bit with copping the top awards at CAPE.”

Kaieteur News understands that this is the fifth consecutive year –from 2019 to 2023- that Guyana has topped the Caribbean region at both examinations.