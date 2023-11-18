Guyana shines bright in football and athletics

…IGG action continues today in Suriname

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Inter Guiana Games (IGG) is happening in Paramaribo, Suriname, with the Guyanese athletes showing their superiority.

First held in 1967, this year’s IGG is bringing together student-athletes from Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana to compete in basketball, athletics, volleyball, swimming, lawn tennis, futsal, football, and chess.

The opening day at the André Kamperveen Stadium witnessed Guyana’s track and field team dominating the scene.

Tianna Springer, a force to be reckoned with, continued her winning streak in the women’s 400m with a smooth 59.16s victory.

The 16-year-old, one of the fastest in the distance in all of South America, finished ahead of French Guiana’s Tara La Fontaine and her teammate, Joana Anthon

Afi Blair (52.73s) sealed a 400m double for Guyana when he won the boy’s event, beating his countryman Enoch Munroe (53.56s) and Suriname’s Luciano Hertsberg (54.25s).

Ezekiel Newton was too fast for the field in the boy’s 100m, crossing the line in 11.23s, while another Guyanese, Jahleel Cornette (11.55s) was second.

Newton and Jaheel Cornett would later team up with Munroe and Robert Marcu to dismantle the field in the boy’s 4x100m relay.

The gold rush continued for Guyana with Athaleyha Hinckson’s 12.61s in the women’s 100m.

Guyana also had a clean sweep in the 1500m events; Marissa Thomas and Esther McKinnon owned the women’s category, while Javon Roberts and Jomal Sullivan claimed the top spots for the boys.

Field events were no exception to Guyana’s prowess, with standout performances from Latifa James, Jamie Fraser, and Kaidon Persaud in Shot Put, Javelin, and Discus, respectively.

Imanuel Adams soared to gold in the boy’s long jump, covering an impressive 6.23m.

As the dust settled on the opening day, Guyana emerged with an impressive tally of 11 gold, six silver, and four bronze medals in athletics.

Meanwhile, at the Transvaal Ground, Guyana’s football team, led by Coach Vurlon Mills, dominated Suriname with a 2-0 victory.

Omar Sam showcased his skills with a brilliant brace, sealing the win for the squad.

Football, the first sport played between Guyana and Suriname at the IGG, marking the beginning of the battle for the coveted Forbes Burnham/Johan Pengel Trophy.

The games, initiated to foster bilateral relations through sports, were outlined with the help of former National Football player ‘QT’ Donald, sent to Suriname by former President Forbes Burnham.