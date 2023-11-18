ExxonMobil, other companies now mandated to conduct risk assessment, implement safety management systems for oil projects

Petroleum Activities Law Pt. 9…

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – According to Guyana’s Petroleum Activities Legislation, ExxonMobil and all other oil companies are now required to ensure risks inherent in their operations are either eliminated or are kept as low as reasonably practicable.

Towards this end, the law states that a licence or petroleum agreement shall require the implementation of risk assessment and safety management systems with respect to each activity and facility that poses a risk of personal injury, loss of life, pollution or major damage to facilities.

A risk assessment is expected to comprehensively identify the health, safety and environmental risks related to the design, construction, installation, operation, inspection, maintenance and decommissioning of all facilities and infrastructure; as well as risks related to personnel using facilities, equipment, materials and substances used in petroleum operations.

Furthermore, the law states that a risk assessment must identify and assess all factors contributing to risks of major accident events and environmental damage as well as assess the potential for mitigating impact that operations and modifications of facilities may have.

By mandating comprehensive risk assessments and safety management systems, it is clear that the law not only safeguards human life and the environment, but also sets a benchmark for operational excellence in the sector.

As Guyana continues to chart its course in the oil industry, the Petroleum Activities Law serves as a crucial pillar supporting sustainable development, highlighting the nation’s role as a responsible player in the global energy landscape.