Latest update November 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ExxonMobil, other companies now mandated to conduct risk assessment, implement safety management systems for oil projects

Nov 18, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Petroleum Activities Law Pt. 9…

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – According to Guyana’s Petroleum Activities Legislation, ExxonMobil and all other oil companies are now required to ensure risks inherent in their operations are either eliminated or are kept as low as reasonably practicable.

Towards this end, the law states that a licence or petroleum agreement shall require the implementation of risk assessment and safety management systems with respect to each activity and facility that poses a risk of personal injury, loss of life, pollution or major damage to facilities.

A risk assessment is expected to comprehensively identify the health, safety and environmental risks related to the design, construction, installation, operation, inspection, maintenance and decommissioning of all facilities and infrastructure; as well as risks related to personnel using facilities, equipment, materials and substances used in petroleum operations.

Furthermore, the law states that a risk assessment must identify and assess all factors contributing to risks of major accident events and environmental damage as well as assess the potential for mitigating impact that operations and modifications of facilities may have.

By mandating comprehensive risk assessments and safety management systems, it is clear that the law not only safeguards human life and the environment, but also sets a benchmark for operational excellence in the sector.

As Guyana continues to chart its course in the oil industry, the Petroleum Activities Law serves as a crucial pillar supporting sustainable development, highlighting the nation’s role as a responsible player in the global energy landscape.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 17, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana shines bright in football and athletics

Guyana shines bright in football and athletics

Nov 18, 2023

…IGG action continues today in Suriname By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Inter Guiana Games (IGG) is happening in Paramaribo, Suriname, with the Guyanese athletes showing their...
Read More
Blue Water Shipping makes financial contribution to Guyana girls’ U-17 national team friendlies

Blue Water Shipping makes financial contribution...

Nov 18, 2023

Shabazz focus on League A promotion

Shabazz focus on League A promotion

Nov 18, 2023

Osaze De Rosario makes Golden Jaguars debut

Osaze De Rosario makes Golden Jaguars debut

Nov 18, 2023

Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Nov 18, 2023

MVP Sports sponsored Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football tournament kicks off today

MVP Sports sponsored Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football...

Nov 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo and his 50,000 jobs!

    Kaieteur News – Every day you encounter persons in Guyana and there is one common request.  “Can you help me find... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]