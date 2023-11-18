Driver involved in BV cop fatal accident was charged in 2015 for causing death by dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – The drunk driver, who was detained late on Thursday night after he allegedly caused the death of a policewoman and critically injured her colleague by driving through a roadblock outside the Beterverwagting Police Station on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), was charged eight years ago for causing death by dangerous driving.

Police identified the errant motorist as Fitzroy Aulder, 44, and ironically, in the 2015 case, his lawyer had argued during the trial that the man he had killed, Romel Junor, had caused his own demise. The lawyer argued at the time, that Junor was drunk when he was struck down by Aulder on Durban Street in the city. The driver was later cleared of the charge after the magistrate found him not guilty.

Aulder came into the spotlight again around 22:00 hrs on Thursday after he jumped a red traffic light outside the Beterverwating Police Station while behind the wheels of a Jeep, bearing registration PVV 8278, and ploughed into two police women-killing one of them on the spot and leaving the other in a critical condition.

Following a breathalyzer test administered by the police, Aulder’s blood alcohol level was found to be 67 percent-way above the legal limit.

The dead police woman was identified as Constable Annette Abel and her injured colleague was identified as Inspector Shenay Castello.

Police said that Castello and Abel along with other ranks were performing traffic duties at a roadblock in front of the Beterverwagting Police Station when tragedy struck.

Castello was reportedly commandeering the roadblock while Abel, Corporal Keshan Collins, Lance Corporal Jenella Jonas, Constable Brian Tappin and Constable Wayne Daniels were assisting her.

Abel had just pulled over two cars in a routine traffic stop when Aulder jumped the red light with his jeep at the junction of Republic Drive and the public road.

Aulder reportedly knocked down a line of traffic cones which were set-up at the roadblock. He then drove into the women.

The motorist slammed into Abel, pinning her initially into one of the cars she had pulled over. The man’s jeep then turned turtle, injuring him and the passengers traveling along with him.

In the ensuing collision, the car which Abel was pinned to, crashed into another other car that the woman had pulled over. The second car knocked down one of the drivers as well as Inspector Castello and some other officers.

An ambulance was summoned and Constable Abel was pronounced dead at the scene and those injured were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Aulder was promptly arrested.

In 2015, Aulder was accused of driving a minibus recklessly and fatally knocking down Junor. He was charged and remanded to prison.

His lawyer had repeatedly argued on his behalf that Junor had caused his own death by walking the road drunk. Aulder had alleged that the pedestrian walked into his path.

Persons had testified that Junor had indeed left a bar in ‘high spirits’ with friends just moments before meeting his demise.