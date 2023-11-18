Digicel unwraps “D’Bess Christmas” promotion

…$50M to be won by customers

Kaieteur News – Digicel has unwrapped the magic of the season with the launch of its highly anticipated Christmas promotions, named “D’Bess Christmas.”

According to a release from the company, the festive campaign promises customers not only incredible savings but also the thrilling opportunity to win millions through the ‘Spin to Win Game Shows.’

As part of “D’Bess Christmas”, customers can enjoy a whopping 50% off on selected Samsung handsets, making it the perfect time to upgrade their devices. But that’s not all, according to Digicel, with every handset purchase, customers will also receive a generous 50 gigabyte (GB) of data, ensuring they stay connected and share the joy of the season with friends and family.

However, the pièce de résistance of the “D’Bess Christmas” promotion is the extraordinary ‘Spin to Win’ promotion, Digicel said.

The company noted that every customer who activates a data plan will enter into a draw to qualify for a chance to win millions in this exciting promotion. The ‘Spin to Win’ game features not one, but three thrilling shows, offering 14 lucky customers the chance to spin the wheel and potentially win as much as 3.6 million dollars, totalling to $50M in cash.

“With the launch of our Christmas promotions, “D’Bess Christmas”, we aim to give back to our valued customers, in the most meaningful way possible,” said Deonarine Gopaul, CEO at Digicel.

“The 50% off, the 50GB of data and the ‘Spin to Win’ promotion are all ways of saying ‘thank you’ for choosing Digicel. I am particularly excited about the ‘Spin to Win’ promotion, where the joy of giving takes center stage. The prospect of 14 lucky customers winning as much as 3.6 million dollars is not just a promotion; it’s a celebration of the spirit of the season, and I hope it brings as much joy to you as it does to us,” Gopaul said.

Digicel encouraged its customer to take advantage of “these incredible offers and join in the festive spirit.”

The company said the “D’Bess Christmas” promotions are available until Jan 4th, 2024, “so don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big and potentially win even bigger.”