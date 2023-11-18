Latest update November 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Nov 18, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has fielded two Under-18 teams to participate in the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) this weekend in Suriname.

The Open team consists of former Junior Champion Ricardo Narine, 2023 Under 14 Chess Champion Kyle Couchman, 2023 Under 16 Chess Champion Alexander Zhang and 12 year old Nicholas Zhang.

The Girls team comprises Aniyah Couchman, Italy Ton-Chung, Aditi Joshi and Maliha Rajkumar. The young team was selected by their performances in the National Junior Championship and the Women’s National Championships for 2023.

The 2023 IGG games are scheduled from November 17-19, where eight sports disciplines will compete among their respective colleagues from Suriname and French Guiana. The delegation has arrived on November 16 and departs on November 20.

The IGG was first held in 1967 and held every year thereafter. Chess was added to the list of events in 2009 under the stewardship of former Minister of Sport, Dr. Frank Anthony. Last year ended the 5-year hiatus that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eleven-member Chess team off to represent Guyana at IGG 2023.

Eleven-member Chess team off to represent Guyana at IGG 2023.

The GCF is excited to participate after many years, stating that the opportunity for the Guyanese players to have more exposure internationally is significant for their growth and development in the game. The officials accompanying the team are Coach FM Anthony Drayton, Head of Delegation Preya Rajkumar and Archana Joshi.

The GCF thanks the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honorable Charles Ramson Jr and Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for providing uniforms and organising travel for the teams.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 17, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana shines bright in football and athletics

Guyana shines bright in football and athletics

Nov 18, 2023

…IGG action continues today in Suriname By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Inter Guiana Games (IGG) is happening in Paramaribo, Suriname, with the Guyanese athletes showing their...
Read More
Blue Water Shipping makes financial contribution to Guyana girls’ U-17 national team friendlies

Blue Water Shipping makes financial contribution...

Nov 18, 2023

Shabazz focus on League A promotion

Shabazz focus on League A promotion

Nov 18, 2023

Osaze De Rosario makes Golden Jaguars debut

Osaze De Rosario makes Golden Jaguars debut

Nov 18, 2023

Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Nov 18, 2023

MVP Sports sponsored Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football tournament kicks off today

MVP Sports sponsored Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football...

Nov 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo and his 50,000 jobs!

    Kaieteur News – Every day you encounter persons in Guyana and there is one common request.  “Can you help me find... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]