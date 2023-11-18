Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) has fielded two Under-18 teams to participate in the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) this weekend in Suriname.

The Open team consists of former Junior Champion Ricardo Narine, 2023 Under 14 Chess Champion Kyle Couchman, 2023 Under 16 Chess Champion Alexander Zhang and 12 year old Nicholas Zhang.

The Girls team comprises Aniyah Couchman, Italy Ton-Chung, Aditi Joshi and Maliha Rajkumar. The young team was selected by their performances in the National Junior Championship and the Women’s National Championships for 2023.

The 2023 IGG games are scheduled from November 17-19, where eight sports disciplines will compete among their respective colleagues from Suriname and French Guiana. The delegation has arrived on November 16 and departs on November 20.

The IGG was first held in 1967 and held every year thereafter. Chess was added to the list of events in 2009 under the stewardship of former Minister of Sport, Dr. Frank Anthony. Last year ended the 5-year hiatus that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GCF is excited to participate after many years, stating that the opportunity for the Guyanese players to have more exposure internationally is significant for their growth and development in the game. The officials accompanying the team are Coach FM Anthony Drayton, Head of Delegation Preya Rajkumar and Archana Joshi.

The GCF thanks the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honorable Charles Ramson Jr and Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sports and the National Sports Commission for providing uniforms and organising travel for the teams.