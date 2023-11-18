Blue Water Shipping makes financial contribution to Guyana girls’ U-17 national team friendlies

Kaieteur Sports – Blue Water Shipping has made a financial contribution to the highly anticipated four international friendlies between the Guyana and Suriname Girls’ Under-17 National Teams scheduled for November and December.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde on November 17 received a one-million-dollar cheque from the company’s Senior Vice President of Operations Jennifer Falconer during a simple ceremony in Georgetown. The handover event was also attended by Blue Water Shipping’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Development Richard DeNobrega and by the Under-17 national team.

Falconer reaffirmed her company’s dedication to the advancement of girls and women in sports.

“We wish the young ladies all the best. We are already cheering for them on this end,” she shared, adding: “Blue Water is very committed to being part of the development of girls/ women in sports and we’re happy to be a part of the sponsorship of this tournament.”

Guyana and Suriname teams are preparing for four fiercely competitive matches. The first game is set for Saturday, November 25 and 26 in Guyana. Guyana will then journey to Suriname for two away games scheduled to be held on December 16 and 17.

GFF President Forde noted that the friendlies offer Guyana’s Under-17 team invaluable growth opportunities on the international stage and thanked Blue Water Shipping for their continued support.

“International game time is critical for the development of our U17 female national team. We have entered into an agreement with the Suriname Football Association to play four matches, which received the generous support of our enduring partner – Blue Water Shipping.

“I would like to thank the Management of Blue Water Shipping for their continued support and investment in the development of football and the young people of our nation.”

The GFF-Blue Water Shipping Girls Under-15 Developmental League was launched in 2022 as a talent identification platform for the national team programme.

Forde’s administration remains dedicated to providing global exposure for all national teams.