Latest update November 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

AFC arms US fact-finding mission with evidence of ethnic, political discrimination

Nov 18, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan at a press conference on Friday told reporters that the party has furnished a US fact- finding delegation with information on racial and political discrimination in Guyana.

Ramjattan said the visiting team, headed by Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, met with the party at its headquarters on Thursday.

“This fact-finding team was presented with a number of documents by the AFC’s Leader with evidence to support allegations of ethnic and political discrimination by the PPP Government in the areas of contract awarding, arbitrary termination of public servants’ contracts, appointments of senior posts at the State level, and the distribution of State resources,” Ramjattan said.

He noted that the documents presented by the party to the team also showed that the “PPP’s discriminatory practices were not of recent vintage” and included a paper by Freddie Kissoon entitled, ‘Ethnic Power and Ideological Racism.’

Other documents included the McDougall Report, another entitled ‘Economy and Justice in Guyana’ by prominent attorney, Nigel Hughes, IDPADA-G’s responses to the United Nations Working Group of Experts on People of African descent.

In addition, the party presented documents by Opposition Members of Parliament Juretha Fernandes and Ricky Ramsaroop revealing imbalances and inequity in budgetary allocations at the Regional Democratic levels.

In addition, the US team was informed of government’s unaccountability and non-transparency since 2021 when, “it has sought to hide information as to who have been the recipients of the Covid Relief, the Fisherman’s Relief, the second severance payment to sugar workers, and the Flood Relief.”

Ramjattan said that there is reason to believe that Afro-Guyanese as well as political opponents of the government are discriminated against in the relief programs, since the government is reluctant to make the names, addresses and amounts given to each respective recipient public.

The MP accused the government of destroying the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by the alteration of its quorum.

He said this information was received with surprise by the visiting team, especially when told that this new development has seen over 20 PAC sittings being cancelled.

The Opposition party made it known to the US team that, “other guard rails of democracy have been broken and this all reflects a developing elective despotism of the PPP Government.”

According to the AFC leader, the visiting team has indicated that they will keep in contact with the party’s leader to acquire additional information and clarity on issues here.

The AFC leader said it informed the delegation that its leadership is willing to share whatever information is requested of them and the party expressed their gratitude for the team’s visit to Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 17, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana shines bright in football and athletics

Guyana shines bright in football and athletics

Nov 18, 2023

…IGG action continues today in Suriname By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The Inter Guiana Games (IGG) is happening in Paramaribo, Suriname, with the Guyanese athletes showing their...
Read More
Blue Water Shipping makes financial contribution to Guyana girls’ U-17 national team friendlies

Blue Water Shipping makes financial contribution...

Nov 18, 2023

Shabazz focus on League A promotion

Shabazz focus on League A promotion

Nov 18, 2023

Osaze De Rosario makes Golden Jaguars debut

Osaze De Rosario makes Golden Jaguars debut

Nov 18, 2023

Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Chess team off to the Inter Guiana Games

Nov 18, 2023

MVP Sports sponsored Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football tournament kicks off today

MVP Sports sponsored Pee-Wee Girls U11 Football...

Nov 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Jagdeo and his 50,000 jobs!

    Kaieteur News – Every day you encounter persons in Guyana and there is one common request.  “Can you help me find... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]