VP of South Korean Exim Bank on visit to Guyana

Nov 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, met with the Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of Korea, Dr. Jong-Kyu Park on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street.

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips and Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of Korea, Dr. Jong-Kyu

During the visit, Prime Minister Phillips and Dr. Park, who is also the head of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), the coordination group for the bank, discussed prospects for cooperation with the financial institution.  Dr. Park was accompanied by the senior loan officer at EDCF, Mr. Dong Hyuk Lee. The EDCF was established on June 1, 1987, by the Government of Korea to promote economic cooperation between Korea and developing countries.

