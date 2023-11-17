Mon Repos fisherman feared dead after boat sinks at sea

Latest update November 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara fisherman is feared dead after a fishing boat he was working on sank at sea on Sunday.
Feared dead is Mahendra Jaipaul aka ‘Jai’ and ‘Bonehead,’ age 56. His sister, Bissoondai Pam Motyne, in a Facebook post said that her brother’s co-workers alleged that the fishing boat sank around 03:00hrs in Suriname waters on Sunday.
Crew members held onto floating debris to survive but Jaipaul went under and failed to resurface.
Another boat rescued the other crew members around 08:00hrs on Sunday and took them to Suriname.
They were later transported to Springlands, Berbice, Region Six where a report was lodged. A search is currently ongoing for Jaipaul.
