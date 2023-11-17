GuyExpo returns after 7-year hiatus with 250 exhibitors

Latest update November 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – After a seven-year absence, Guyana’s premier trade fair – GuyExpo has returned to the scene just in time for the holidays to give patrons a heads up of the businesses they were unaware of and can capitalise on.
The expo was officially opened on Thursday following the opening ceremony at the Sophia Exhibition Centre. It will be held for three days under the theme ‘Transforming Guyana through investment, innovation and resilience.’ The expo will see a number of businesses in Guyana as well as other entities display their goods and services.
At the opening ceremony, there were cultural presentation in the form of dance, song and drumming. Government officials occupied the front row and got a first-hand view of the proceedings. Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Waldron in her remarks said that “As your government, we are delighted to return this prestigious exposition to your national calendar and to its original location. We have a young cabinet so I know many of us grew up hanging out at GuyExpo, this was the place to be seen at.”
She went on to say that there are currently approximately 250 exhibitors at this year’s expo, representing a diversity of sectors such as agro-processing, manufacturing, some foreign services, academia, service providers and government. They range from the largest companies to micro enterprises.
Prime Minister and Acting President Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips in his remarks said that “Traditionally, GuyExpo has enabled businesses to create networks and increase their clientele. This has been the consistent feedback we have received.” He noted that this is the reason why there has been a high demand for booths this year at the exposition. Exposure gained is a game changer, opening opportunities for all those who participate to exhibit.
Admission to the site is $500 for adults and $300 for children. Patrons can feast on delicacies readily available at the two food courts while they traverse the grounds and learn about the numerous exhibitors present at this year’s expo.
