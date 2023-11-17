GRFU to host National 7’s tourney this Saturday

Latest update November 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2023 Sports
– team to be selected on Tuesday for GRW7’s C/ship in Grenada
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) is set to host its final prepping event on November 18th at the National Park. Prior to Tuesday’s team selection, the mini Sevens (7’s) tournament caters for players desirous of selection. This is a crucial step leading to the upcoming Grenada Rugby World 7s championship happening later this month.
Ryan Dey, the GRFU President, emphasized the tournament’s importance, marking it as the last opportunity for players to showcase themselves after four months of rigorous training. Dey mentioned, “The all-important tournament on Saturday begins at 14:00hrs at the National Park, with the final squad for Grenada to be announced on Tuesday.”
The Rugby Jaguars, once known as the Green Machine, are gearing up for the Grenada International 7’s tournament scheduled from November 30th to December 2nd at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in St George’s.
However, on Saturday, aspiring players aiming for a spot on the national rugby team bound for the Grenada World 7s will demonstrate their skills and fitness to secure a place in the final squad. Among the local talents in contention are Godfrey Broomes, Jamal Angus, Lionel Holder, Owen ‘Subs’ Adonis, Michael Barrow, Shawn ‘Juggernaut’ David, Renaldo Niles, Jonathan Garnett, D’Arcy Durant, and others. Former Sevens captain Claudius Butts will serve as the head coach for the trip.
Meanwhile, the Grenada World Sevens tournament draws players from the World Sevens Series, promising high-caliber competition for our young and developing squad. This exposure is expected to significantly enhance their skills and teamwork as they strive to regain their standing in Sevens Rugby. Moreover, the Grenada Rugby Union (GRU) has raised the stakes for this year’s championship, increasing the total prize money to an impressive US$20,000 in cash.
