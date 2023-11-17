GGA to feature golf as part of this year’s GuyExpo

– Region 7 commits to Golf

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) will be preparing to break new ground when they tee off activities at the upcoming GuyExpo event, which commenced yesterday at the National Exhibition Center, Sophia.

The move was backed by the Ministry of Tourism and is set to target the wider population who may be interested in taking up the sport as a hobby or as a professional pastime, according to GGA president Aleem Hussain.

Region Seven Tourism Committee headed by its President Magaiva Gonsalves, hosted a Tourism Awareness Month Diwali Sports Festival and for the first time Golf was included in the sports activities which ranged from triathlon, cricket, fusbal, basketball, volleyball, dominion, fitness challenge and scavenger hunt.

The event was sponsored by the Ministry of Business, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the Guyana Tourism Authority, Region Seven Regional Democratic Council, Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy.

According to Mr. Gonsalves, “This was a fantastic event to promote Sports Tourism around the country in celebration of Tourism Awareness Month and we were excited to see the response to Golf, the latest sport added to our lineup. Folks of all ages and athletes showed up to celebrate sports and fitness and we saw a tremendous turnout,” he ended.

Master Coach and Head of Nexgen Golf Academy Aleem Hussain personally traveled to Bartica to ensure that as many persons as possible were introduced to golf as a part of Region Seven’s Tourism initiative.

“The reaction, from kids to adults made the effort to be here worthwhile and we are continuing to work with the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism to promote Golf as a viable tourist attraction.”

The Guyana Tourism Authority and Nexgen Golf Academy will also be, for the first time, featuring a golf promotion at the upcoming GuyExpo event Nov 16-19 where visitors can try to win prizes and experience Golf in a family atmosphere.

With golf now established as one of the sports under the Ministry of Education Priority Programme in several Regions across the country, thousands of young learners are playing golf on a weekly basis as a part of Physical Education in secondary schools.