GGA president says Schools Golf programme, new Course among plans for New Year

– Cites 2023 as a ‘Phenomenal year of Growth’

Kaieteur Sports – Building on the momentum of this year’s success, Guyana Golf Association (GGA) president Aleem Hussain is optimistic that 2024 will be a year of even more productivity for the sport and the young upcoming pros.

Hussain told Kaieteur Sports on Wednesday that with the growth and experience the GGA has managed to acquire this year, 2024 is set to focus heavily on the fast-growing school programme.

Speaking on 2023 and the growth of the GGA as well as the sport, Hussain said, “2023 saw phenomenal growth because not only did we increase in schools but we had over 150 increase in students taking golf as their Physical Education (PE) elective in 2023”.

The GGA head further noted that moves between the GGA and Barbados as well as the Texas Golf Associations, respectively, which occurred during 2023; will play a great role in the future of Guyanese golfers, having an avenue to purist a number of endeavors with golf being a structured foundation.

The support from Ministries of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and Education, via their Allied Arts department is invaluable according to Hussain and remains the engine behind GGA’s plan to make Golf widespread across the education sector.

He said that golf has been a good tourism product for Guyana this year, with more and more persons, local and overseas, becoming involved one way or the other, in developing golf.

Under the Ministry of Education’s ‘Priority Programme’, Hussain said he expects by the end of the end of the first new school term, over 20 thousand students countrywide could be expected to take up golf as part of their weekly PE programme.

“With both the Allied arts department and the Ministry of Tourism supporting golf, it will make it possible for every single Guyanese to play golf from a young age, with room to focus on one’s career and personal development while mastering a mentally beneficial sport,” he said.

In closing, Hussain said that plans for early 2024 include Expansion of the current school programme, a national school golf tourney, new golf courses with Berbice and Essequibo under review as the two counties to possibly have their own course by mid 2024.

The golf pro said that with extra facilities across the country and more students coming on-board, Guyana should become the strongest territory in the Caribbean.