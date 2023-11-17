Latest update November 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Fire destroys Mocha house

Nov 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday afternoon, fire of unknown origin destroyed a house at Lot 76 Sixth Field, Plantation, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) owned by Glen Valentine.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), it received a call on Tuesday around 13:32hrs and was informed of the fire.

Firefighters from the Eccles and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations responded. The structure which was ablaze when the firemen arrived was a two-storey wooden and concrete house. Although the firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the inferno, the building and valuables within the structure were destroyed.

The fire left Melissa Charles and Valentine homeless and according to the GFS, the origin of the fire is still unknown; it is currently being investigated by the Fire Prevention Department.

The destroyed home.

The destroyed home.

The GFS is asking the citizenry to follow several “simple domestic measures” when they are away from their homes.

The GFS said the public should ensure all electrical appliances, which are not in use, are unplugged, that gas or electric stoves are turned off and all combustible materials are in a well-ventilated storage area, away from potential sources of ignition.

