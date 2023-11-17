ExxonMobil Futsal continues tonight in Linden

Kaieteur Sports – The competition for the coveted $1M first-place prize in the ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament continues tonight with five matches at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Hosted by New Era Entertainment, the action kicks off at 6:30 pm with an intense clash between Young Gunners and Coomacka. Following that, the undefeated LA Ballers will face off against the Gorillas.

In the third match of the evening, powerhouse teams Gold is Money and DC Ballers will go head-to-head, a game crucial for determining the leader of Group C.

The penultimate match will feature Hard Knocks taking on Fearless, and the night will conclude with YMCA and Golden Stars battling it out.

The tournament is set to conclude on November 25.

In Wednesday’s highlights, DC Ballers secured a 7-3 victory over Youths United, led by Nicholas Gentle’s impressive hat-trick.

Alan Halley, Kwesi Quintin, and Jaushaun Moore also contributed to DC Ballers’ undefeated streak, earning them a spot in the quarter-finals.

Deric Bethune scored the lone goal for Youths United.

LA Ballers maintained their perfect record with a narrow 3-2 win against HH Ballers, courtesy of goals from Andre Mayers, Marcus Tudor, and Jermaine Beckles.

Despite Tevin Crawford’s own goal and Damian Spencer’s effort, HH Ballers fell short in their attempt to defeat LA Ballers.

The Money Team faced a tough challenge but emerged victorious with a 4-3 win over Golden Stars, thanks to Mark Jahlu’s double and contributions from Kentral Arthur and Ojani Whittington.

The win was crucial for The Money Team’s chances of advancing to the next round.

Genahside celebrated their first tournament win with a commanding 10-4 victory over Fearless.

Tyrese Simon (3), Tekuan Wilson (2), Teryl Johnson (2), Jermaine Mason, and Seon Murray played pivotal roles in Genahside’s success.

Michael Jackson (3) and Nolan Grey scored for Fearless, who are still seeking their first points in the tournament.

In additional results, West Side Ballers secured a default win after One Side failed to show up for their encounter, while Finishers and Hillsyde played to an exciting 3-3 stalemate.