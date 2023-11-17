Latest update November 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Educational games donated to preschool learners by MATC

Nov 17, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Not leaving anyone out of its 132nd Anniversary activities since its establishment as a town, the Mayor and Town Council (MATC) of New Amsterdam continues to assist in various ways.

New Amsterdam Mayor Waynewright McIntosh (second left) with some parents and a pupil at the sports and fun day.

New Amsterdam Mayor Waynewright McIntosh (second left) with some parents and a pupil at the sports and fun day.

Councilor of the New Amsterdam Town Council Pollianne Shultz (left) presents some of the Educational games items to a member of the school.

Councilor of the New Amsterdam Town Council Pollianne Shultz (left) presents some of the Educational games items to a member of the school.

Recently Councilor Pollianne Shultz, a businesswoman, donated educational games to the learners of Grace Pre School, a Play school in the town of New Amsterdam.

The items were given to the children during the institution’s day of sport at the Esplanade Recreation Park in New Amsterdam.

Also in attendance at the activity was Mayor Waynewright McIntosh.

New Amsterdam is the oldest town in Guyana and has been observing its 132nd anniversary with a variety of activities.

This year under the guidance of newly elected Mayor McIntosh, who is serving his first stint as mayor, the celebrations have been extended over a period of time.

A variety of activities including sports and community based has been planned and successfully executed so far.    (Samuel Whyte)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 15, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

BCB, University of Guyana launch historic Berbice cricket Wall of Fame at Tain Campus

BCB, University of Guyana launch historic Berbice cricket Wall of...

Nov 17, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – History was created yesterday when the Berbice Cricket Board joined hands with the University of Guyana to launch the Berbice cricket Wall of Fame. The unveiling of the...
Read More
GRFU to host National 7’s tourney this Saturday

GRFU to host National 7’s tourney this Saturday

Nov 17, 2023

Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set...

Nov 17, 2023

Cricket Commentators’ Workshop concludes today

Cricket Commentators’ Workshop concludes today

Nov 17, 2023

Educational games donated to preschool learners by MATC

Educational games donated to preschool learners...

Nov 17, 2023

ExxonMobil Futsal continues tonight in Linden

ExxonMobil Futsal continues tonight in Linden

Nov 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The maritime question

    Kaieteur News – A US Embassy Diplomatic Cable, dated 16th June 2006 reported that then President Bharrat Jagdeo told... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]