Educational games donated to preschool learners by MATC

Kaieteur Sports – Not leaving anyone out of its 132nd Anniversary activities since its establishment as a town, the Mayor and Town Council (MATC) of New Amsterdam continues to assist in various ways.

Recently Councilor Pollianne Shultz, a businesswoman, donated educational games to the learners of Grace Pre School, a Play school in the town of New Amsterdam.

The items were given to the children during the institution’s day of sport at the Esplanade Recreation Park in New Amsterdam.

Also in attendance at the activity was Mayor Waynewright McIntosh.

New Amsterdam is the oldest town in Guyana and has been observing its 132nd anniversary with a variety of activities.

This year under the guidance of newly elected Mayor McIntosh, who is serving his first stint as mayor, the celebrations have been extended over a period of time.

A variety of activities including sports and community based has been planned and successfully executed so far. (Samuel Whyte)