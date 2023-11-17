Educational games donated to preschool learners by MATC

Latest update November 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Not leaving anyone out of its 132nd Anniversary activities since its establishment as a town, the Mayor and Town Council (MATC) of New Amsterdam continues to assist in various ways.
Recently Councilor Pollianne Shultz, a businesswoman, donated educational games to the learners of Grace Pre School, a Play school in the town of New Amsterdam.
The items were given to the children during the institution’s day of sport at the Esplanade Recreation Park in New Amsterdam.
Also in attendance at the activity was Mayor Waynewright McIntosh.
New Amsterdam is the oldest town in Guyana and has been observing its 132nd anniversary with a variety of activities.
This year under the guidance of newly elected Mayor McIntosh, who is serving his first stint as mayor, the celebrations have been extended over a period of time.
A variety of activities including sports and community based has been planned and successfully executed so far. (Samuel Whyte)
GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!
Nov 17, 2023Kaieteur Sports – History was created yesterday when the Berbice Cricket Board joined hands with the University of Guyana to launch the Berbice cricket Wall of Fame. The unveiling of the...
Nov 17, 2023
Nov 17, 2023
Nov 17, 2023
Nov 17, 2023
Nov 17, 2023
Kaieteur News – A US Embassy Diplomatic Cable, dated 16th June 2006 reported that then President Bharrat Jagdeo told... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]