Design & supervision service of new secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop to cost $64M

Kaieteur News – With an estimated cost of $1 billion to build a new secondary school at Vreed-en-Hoop, Region Three, one of five consultancy firms is bidding some $64 million to provide design and supervision services for the construction of the new edifice.

This was disclosed on Thursday when bids for the Ministry of Education contract were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The ministry was seeking design, construction cost and supervision services for the construction of the school. A total of five firms have signalled their interest to provide the services.

On Thursday, it was revealed, that Kalitech Inc. bid $22,060,000 for the contract, CB& Associates Inc. bid $64,011,000, Origin Investments bid as low as $16,050,000 for the contract, Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service bid $33,910,000, while GR Engineering Company bid $19,900,000. With contractors yet to be selected, it was reported that the construction of the school will be done in six lots. Some of the works include the execution of the superstructure works for the school buildings, electrical works, sanitation and plumbing works just to name a few.