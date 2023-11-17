Cricket Commentators’ Workshop concludes today

Latest update November 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2023 Sports
– Informative opening session, well-attended
Kaieteur Sports – Day 1 of the Cricket Commentators’ Workshop witnessed a large crowd turning out at the Georgetown Cricket Club Pavilion, as the star-studded panel bowled off the first of two interactive sessions.
Legendary cricket guru and Broadcaster Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, who was among the speakers of the panel, sat alongside Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Kashif Muhammad, who gave the opening remarks for Day 1, along with Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Secretary Ronald Williams, Master of Ceremonies Paul Chan-a-Sue, Match Referee and former West Indies pacer Reon King among others.
Muhammad hailed Perreira for his immense contribution to cricket and journalism, adding that his input over the next few days will be invaluable to those in attendance. He added that with sports being consumed on a whole different level compared to back in the days, it’s crucial to understand the fundamental breakdowns which will be given by ‘Reds’ during the course of the workshop.
Williams said he was pleased to have the workshop up and running following more than a decade-long hiatus. He said the program lines up with the Boards developmental plans for not only players but officials and other key areas of contributions to the sport.
The former Guyana and Windies Test pacer turned international match referee, King, gave a detailed explanation on the origin, role and expectations of a match referee. A number of local players, past and present including former Guyana Captain Leon Johnson, all-roudner Steven Jacobs as well as a few Guyana’s cricket journalists’ were shown tapes among other areas which attribute to the focus of the practicum.
The workshop will conclude today.
