Berbice man charged with murder of fiancée

Kaieteur News – New Amsterdam, Berbice resident, Neil Madramootoo was on Thursday morning remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of his fiancée, Ashmin Mahadeo.

Twenty-nine-year-old Madramootoo, an engineer, made his court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh where the charge was read to him. Madramootoo was represented by Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes.

He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until November 22, 2023.

Late last month, Madramootoo was charged with attempted murder committed on Mahadeo late last month. It was reported that he had shot her to the neck. He had appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and was released on $500,000 bail.

However, the murder charge was read to the accused after his fiancée succumbed to her injuries earlier this week.

This publication had reported that Mahadeo was shot on October 1, 2023 at around 07:40hrs at her Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice residence. Her fiancé told the police that he and Mahadeo shared a common-law relationship for the past seven years. He said that Mahadeo had an appointment to have her nails done and he went to her residence.

Madramootoo further disclosed that while packing up their vehicle, Mahadeo was heading back inside the house, some 40 feet away, when he heard a loud explosion. Upon looking around, he observed the woman lying in front of the gate. The man said he immediately raised an alarm and he claimed that Mahadeo was picked-up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was seen and medically examined by a doctor.

She was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition. Relatives confirmed with this publication that last Monday night, Mahadeo passed away while receiving treatment.