BCB, University of Guyana launch historic Berbice cricket Wall of Fame at Tain Campus

Kaieteur Sports – History was created yesterday when the Berbice Cricket Board joined hands with the University of Guyana to launch the Berbice cricket Wall of Fame. The unveiling of the historic wall was done at the Tain campus of the university and the ceremony was attended by senior officials of the university, Berbice Cricket Board, cricketers and students of schools in the area.

Among these in attendance were Chancellor Edward Green, Vice Chancellor Doctor Paloma Mohammed Martin, Director of Tain campus Professor Gomes, BCB President Hilbert Foster, guest speaker Roger Harper, international cricket commentator Joseph Reds Perreira, Regional Executive Officer Navindra Persaud and sports officer Randy Mangru.

BCB president Foster in a comprehensive report, stated that discussions started early in 2023 but was stalled for several months after he fell ill in February. The two delegations met again in July and agreed on the setting up of the wall of fame, two scholarships for cricketers, a Berbice cricketer electronic board, personal development sessions for youth cricketers, publication of coaching manual and honoring of legends of Berbice cricket.

A total of 31 players who represented the West Indies at the test, ODI or 20/20 level were inducted into the wall of fame starting with John Trim who made his debut in 1948 and ending with Ashmini Munsieur, who debuted in 2023.

The list of inductees were Trim, Rohan Kanai, Ivan Madray, Basil Butcher, Joseph Solomon, Roy Fredericks Alvin Kallicharan, Leonard Baichan, Sew Shivnarine, Clayton Lambert, Narsingh Deonarine , Mahendra Nagamootoo, Davindra Bishoo, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Ashmini Munsieur, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Brandon Bess, Shimron Hetmyer, Assad Fudadin, Candacy Atkins Shemaine Campbell, Erva Giddings, Sheneeta, Tremayne Smartt, Shabaka Gajnabi, Romario Shepherd, Royston Crandon, Milton and Kevin Sinclair.

Foster expressed thanks to the University for their Cooperation in making the wall a reality and special mention was made of the vice chancellor. Berbice cricket, Foster stated, was on the move and unveiled a wide range of impressive upcoming programmes including 100 youth cricketers receiving $8 million worth of gear, $3 million of coaching equipment for 23 youth teams and the hosting of an Under 9 inter club tournament.

Chancellor Edward Greene spoke on the role of cricket in the West Indies and stated that the university was pleased to be associated with Berbice cricket.

Vice Chancellor Doctor Paloma Mohammed Martin, in a well received presentation, stated that she was very impressed with the vision of the BCB and as such readily agreed to partner with it. She stated that the university would soon be hosting new courses in sports management and sports medicine. The vice chancellor also disclosed that the university would be giving out 20 scholarships including those to Berbice cricket. She expressed confidence that the relationship between the university and the BCB would be expanded in the future.

Famed cricket commentator Joseph Reds Pereira congratulated the two bodies for honoring the 31 heroes and stated that he was confident that the project would inspire the present generation to follow in the heroes’ footstep.

Former West Indies all rounder Roger Harper stated that he was confident that the wall would inspire youths to dream big and to work harder, he noted that the BCB under the leadership of Foster was doing an outstanding job of properly molding its players. Harper noted that players have to be prepared for hard work and that coaches can only prepare players for the task at hand if they are willing to work hard. West Indies A vice captain Ashmini Munsieur expressed thanks to the BCB and university for honoring the heroes. She stated that it was an honor to be recognized as a hero of the county.

BCB presented its highest award the tribute to heroes to Chancellor Greene,Vice Chancellor Doctor Mohammed Martin, Director Professor Gomes and Mr. Jainarine Deonarine. The board also presented special gifts to Roger Harper and Reds Pereira. A delegation of BCB and university of Guyana officials unveil the wall of fame to loud applause from the large gathering of guests which included six of the inductees.