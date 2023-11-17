Auto industry saw $256M in complaints for 2023

Kaieteur News – For the year, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) has received a total of 109 complaints from the auto industry which translates to a whopping $256M.

The body receives weekly complaints by citizens about issues encountered within the auto industry and as time goes by, the list is growing rapidly. The CCAC has developed a Motor Vehicle Buying Guide to assist persons in their decision-making, when looking to purchase a vehicle. This guide can be accessed via the commission’s website.

This was done to be proactive in providing useful information to persons based on an analysis of value and number of complaints received in relation to that industry. The guide looks at a range of areas including measure or steps to take before purchasing a motor vehicle, supplier’s compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act, development of a financial plan, and, “tips when purchasing a reconditioned vehicle, essential tips when purchasing a motor vehicle from a dealer outside of Guyana, vehicle warranty and a brief overview of the Hire Purchase Act.”

The commission is encouraging consumers to seek redress through the agency for issues of perceived conflict with auto dealers.

Complaints can be filed via the website ccac.gov.gy.