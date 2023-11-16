Relative arrested after trying to obtain fingerprint from woman shot by fiancé

Kaieteur News – The woman who was arrested in the ongoing investigation of Ashmin Mahadeo, who died on Monday after being shot by her fiancé last month, had allegedly attempted to obtain her (Mahadeo) fingerprints on documents relating to her case.

Kaieteur News reported on Wednesday that Mahadeo passed away on Monday after being shot on October 1. Her fiancé, who was identified as Neil Madramootoo had turned himself into police the following day. Police had also confirmed that a woman was arrested in relation to the matter.

Relatives of Mahadeo later revealed to the media that the woman in custody is a family member of the suspect. A relative of Mahadeo related to this publication that last week while Mahadeo was admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital before being transferred back to the New Amsterdam Hospital, the woman went to the hospital with some documents.

Mahadeo’s relative said when persons would want to visit Mahadeo in the hospital they would usually seek permission and have a family member accompany them. The relative said the woman went to visit Mahadeo without them knowing. Mahadeo’s relative further stated that they were made aware that the woman went with the documents in an attempt to get Mahadeo’s fingerprint. “They trying to get her fingerprint on the paper, saying it is not Neil shoot her,” her relative related to the media.

Mahadeo of Williamsburg Corentyne Berbice, Region Six succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Her fiancé, an engineer of New Amsterdam Berbice had told the police that he and Mahadeo shared a common law relationship for the past seven years. He said that she had an appointment to have her nails done and he went to her residence.

It was reported that he further disclosed that while packing up their vehicle, Mahadeo was heading back inside the house, some 40 feet away when he heard a loud explosion. Upon looking around, he observed the woman lying in front of the gate. The man said he immediately raised an alarm and that Mahadeo was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was seen and medically examined by a doctor.

She was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition. The woman was reportedly shot to her neck. Her fiancé who was taken into police custody was later released on $300, 000 station bail after the 72hours period in custody was over. Later in October, he was again arrested by the police after new evidence arose in the case. Madramootoo was then charged on October 23, at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court with attempted murder. He was placed on $500,000 bail. His charged is expected to be updated to murder, following Mahadeo’s death.