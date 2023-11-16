Man on illegal firearm charge, granted bail due to medical conditions

Kaieteur News – A man, who was previously remanded to prison on a possession of illegal firearm charge, was on Wednesday granted $150,000 bail after his lawyers pleaded with Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court for bail to be granted to their client due to his underlying medical conditions.

Neil Dutchin, called ‘Tony,’ made his second court appearance virtually, via zoom, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before the Acting Chief Magistrate where the matter is being heard.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes and Attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat. Both lawyers pleaded with the court for bail to be granted in a reasonable amount to the accused with conditions which they suggested the magistrate would have to impose.

Dutchin’s attorneys highlighted that their client has certain medical conditions and would need treatment for such. Subsequently, the magistrate granted bail to the accused in the sum of $150,000. The next scheduled court date for the matter is December 13, 2023.

This publication had reported that on October 8, 2023, while ranks from Brickdam Police Station were on patrol duty on Church Street, they observed Dutchin, who was the driver of a black Toyota Tacoma motor vehicle, along with two other occupants, parked in the middle of the road. The ranks immediately approached the driver and told Dutchin to remove from the vehicle, after which they observed him behaving suspiciously.

Thereafter the police conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search the police observed the man reaching into his pants waist and he later pulled out an object and attempted to put it into the vehicle.

Police, however, intercepted and discovered that the object was a Taurus .32 pistol. When ranks questioned Dutchin if he is the holder of a firearm licence, to which he replied ‘No.’ When told of the offence and cautioned, he reportedly said, “Officer, I get this thing to protect myself because I got shot in Blue Martini years ago.”

He was arrested and escorted to Alberttown Police Station along with the two other occupants of the vehicle.