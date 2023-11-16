Latest update November 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

LYBA’s 3×3 Basketball tourney set for November 24

Nov 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Lions Youth Basketball Academy (LYBA) is gearing up for its inaugural Annual Under-23 3×3 Basketball tournament scheduled to take place on November 24 at the National Gymnasium. The event will see eight of the top U23/Tertiary teams competing for the coveted title, in what promises to be an exciting showcase of talent and passion of our local young basketball players.

Our dedicated efforts have been focused on creating a dynamic and competitive atmosphere, aiming to captivate both basketball enthusiasts and the general public alike. The LYBA basketball event has a broader objective of fostering values such as teamwork, sportsmanship, and community engagement among the youth through the medium of basketball a release from the organisers informed.

Vice President Akili Haynes expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “This marks the beginning of many more events to come. Looking ahead, we also have plans to organise a basketball camp next year, between June and August. This camp will attract scouts from the Caribbean and the United States, as well as local coaches.”

With the goal of assembling approximately 50 players, encompassing both male and female participants, over a weekend, this initiative is not only geared towards enhancing the skills and talents of the players but also provides them with opportunities to showcase their abilities beyond the borders of Guyana.

For further details about this event, please reach out to Lions Youth Basketball Academy Vice President, Akili Haynes, at + (592) 668 1997 or [email protected].

