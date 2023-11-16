Kwakwani Hospital to be outfitted with $55M operating theatre

Latest update November 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Kwakwani Hospital in Region 10 will soon be outfitted with a new operating theatre. This was revealed at the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Government is looking to construct the theatre at a price of $55,748,963.
Four contractors submitted bids for the Ministry of Health project. The contractors are: JA Mcrae Construction & Auto Repairs, JK Enterprise Inc. who bid $54,996,637, A&S Contracting Services who bid $35,559,510, and Fay Investment who bid $52,789,958.
Plans for an operating theatre at the hospital were mentioned last year by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. The minister was at the time visiting the hospital where the government had completed the expansion of the Accident and Emergency area and upgraded some wards. There he had mentioned that “In 2023, further renovations will be done and the intention is to add a minor operating theatre,” to better serve residents utilising the hospital.
