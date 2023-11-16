Inexperience running things now in Guyana

Latest update November 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, incompetence does tek center stage and common sense does go down de drain. No wonder we gat situation whereby we placing inexperienced individuals at the helm of major departments of de government.
How yuh gan tek a man without experience and put he fuh run a major department? It like asking an intern fuh perform life-saving surgery. Putting an inexperienced to head a department is like de blind leading de blind-folded.
When de government advertise dem same big wuk, dem does ask fuh qualifications and experience. But it looks as if when de same government mek political appointments, dem does discard de requirement of experience. Book knowledge is good enough!
Imagine if de Fine Ants Ministry had to be run by a man wah selling from a cool down cart. What yuh think gan happen to de economy?
It remind dem boys of de time, Burnham bring a farmer and put he in charge of de Gee Pee Hell. This was Burnham idea of mekking de small man a real man. When de farmer call a meeting was entertainment galore. De man was de fuss who threaten fuh ‘electrocute’ de whole county.
It reminded dem boys of de time a businessman hired an inexperienced handyman. He tell de man fuh paint he office walls fuh he. De businessman then left to go to a meeting.
When he returned he saw the handyman had on two long winter coats. De businessman asked de handyman why in de hot weather he was wearing such bulky clothing.
De handyman pick up de paint tin and showed de businessman where it was written, “For best results use two coats.”
Talk Half! Leff Half!
GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!
