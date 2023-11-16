Guyana recorded 182 rape cases in 11 months

Kaieteur News – Between January 1 and November 13, 2023, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) recorded 182 reported rape cases, reflecting an 11.6% decrease when compared to the same period in 2022, when 206 cases were recorded.

This is according to crime statistics for the year as presented by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum on Wednesday.

Just recently, this newspaper reported that one month after he allegedly raped a pregnant Venezuelan woman, a doctor fingered in committing multiple sexual offences in the past, remains in hiding.

Detectives are having a difficult time tracking the man since he has managed to keep a low profile or may have fled the country. Kaieteur News understands, however, that the man is well-known among the elite in the Guyanese society and the lawmen are hoping that his friends could assist them in capturing him.

Following the exposure of the alleged rape of a pregnant Venezuelan, the doctor has failed to show-up at one of his properties which he frequents. Neighbours said that he simply disappeared.

The alleged rape took place around 19:00hrs on September 24 when the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket finals were in full swing. The doctor had allegedly lured the victim into his trap by tricking her into believing that he is a businessman seeking painters and cleaners.

Another recent matter involved the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl. This publication had reported that the young girl was hospitalised, following the ordeal.

A medical source at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, had told this publication that when the young girl was taken to that institution, she had to be referred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as a result of the extent of injuries she sustained; the child was bleeding profusely, the source said.

The source noted that the teen appeared to be a victim as a result of a prolonged, forceful sexual assault on her body given the extent of her injuries. It is suspected that she was raped by more than one individual.

PERSONS CHARGED

Last month, 31-year-old Kellon Benjamin of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica was charged with a rape of a child under 16 years.

The crime was allegedly committed between February 1 and 24, 2023 in Bartica. Benjamin was not required to plead and was placed on $200,000 bail.

In June, twenty-five-year-old Akeem Lowe of Region Seven was remanded to prison for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

Kaieteur News had reported that the child had told her relatives what had happened to her on June 19. Her parents then made a report to the police the following day and Lowe was later arrested and placed before the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

In May, minibus driver, Waylon Jordan, 27, of Lot 15 Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was released on $500,000 bail after he was charged for raping a child under the age of 16 years.

The alleged crime reportedly took place during the month of February 2023, at Grove.

In March, Omar Williams, a 36-year-old miner of 11 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, and of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, was charged with the rape of a child under 16 years.

He was not required to plead and bail was granted in the sum of $150,000 with the condition that he is not to make contact with the victim or her family.