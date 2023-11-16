Girl,12, dies after stung by scorpion

Latest update November 16th, 2023 4:20 PM
Nov 16, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Reports are that 12-year-old Zaleena Boyer died on Wednesday afternoon at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital after she was stung by a scorpion.
According to reports, on Tuesday morning Boyer was preparing to go to school at the remote community of Wauna in the Mabaruma sub-region when she was stung by the insect which was in her shoe.
The teen was walking to the Wauna Primary School when she felt a pain in her foot. She stopped at a resident and complained of the pain. Boyer was taken to the health centre in the area and an ambulance from the Mabaruma hospital was called to rescue her.
Residents complained that the child was not given the medical attention that was required at the hospital, given her condition.
Her relatives are calling on the authorities to investigate the teen’s death.
GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!
Nov 16, 2023Kaieteur News – Several members of an under-17 football team from the Rupununi were taken to the Linden Hospital earlier on Thursday after the bus they were travelling in crashed following...
Nov 16, 2023
Nov 16, 2023
Nov 16, 2023
Nov 16, 2023
Nov 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – A US Embassy Diplomatic Cable, dated 16th June 2006 reported that then President Bharrat Jagdeo told... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]