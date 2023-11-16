Girl,12, dies after stung by scorpion

Kaieteur News – Reports are that 12-year-old Zaleena Boyer died on Wednesday afternoon at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital after she was stung by a scorpion.

According to reports, on Tuesday morning Boyer was preparing to go to school at the remote community of Wauna in the Mabaruma sub-region when she was stung by the insect which was in her shoe.

The teen was walking to the Wauna Primary School when she felt a pain in her foot. She stopped at a resident and complained of the pain. Boyer was taken to the health centre in the area and an ambulance from the Mabaruma hospital was called to rescue her.

Residents complained that the child was not given the medical attention that was required at the hospital, given her condition.

Her relatives are calling on the authorities to investigate the teen’s death.