GDF, Police, and Fruta Conquerors secure wins with 24 sensational goals in Women’s League Division One on Saturday

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force, Police Force and Fruta Conquerors Football Clubs netted an astounding total of 24 goals to secure memorable victories on Saturday in the Women’s League Division One.
November 11 was an exhilarating day of football at the Georgetown Football Club ground on North Road and in Pakuri Village in Demerara Mahaica.
In Georgetown, the Guyana Police Force Football Club outshone Santos Football Club with a remarkable 12-0 victory. Shanic Thornhill delivered a spectacular performance with goals in the 30th, 33rd, 45th, and 48th minutes, setting the pace for her team.
Akeelah Vancooten displayed remarkable prowess with three goals in the 7th, 13th, and 44th minutes.
Santos Football Club’s defence further crumbled, granting Tiandi Smith the opportunity to make her mark with a goal in the 29th minute. Lakeisha Pearson also capitalised on their vulnerability, scoring two goals in the 42nd and 76th minutes.
In the closing minutes of the game, Florice Waldron found the back of the net in the 62nd minute and Collette Rutherford sealed the victory with a goal in the 76th minute, encapsulating an extraordinary performance by Guyana Police Force Football Club.
Earlier in the afternoon, Fruta Conquerors Football Club kicked off the action with a hard-fought victory over the Potaro Strikers Football Club, securing a 2-1 win in the opening game.
The youngest team in the tournament displayed their skills, with Amanda McKenzie scoring in the 10th minute and Shanessa Cornelius finding the net in the 55th minute.
The game reached its thrilling conclusion with a late goal from Olivia Oselmo of the visiting team in the 80+5th minute.
In Pakuri Village, Guyana Defence Force Football Club put on a breathtaking performance, securing a commanding 10-0 victory over the home side.
Anastacia Horsham took centre stage with an incredible five-goal display in the 12th, 23rd, 47th, 65th, and 80+1 minutes. The goal-scoring frenzy continued as Glangie Lewis added four more goals to the tally, finding the back of the net in the 31st, 34th, 61st, and 75th minutes.
Abiece Haywood chipped in with another goal in the 24th minute, sealing their resounding victory.
Guyana Defence Force and Police Force currently occupy the top spot on the league table, with both teams boasting three wins, nine points, and an impressive total of 31 goals each.
Fruta Conquerors, following their recent victory, have moved up to the third position, securing three points, resulting in a total of six points from two wins and one loss. Potaro Strikers, Pakuri Jaguars, and Santos occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.
The Women’s League Division One showcases elite female clubs selected from the nine Regional Member Associations within the federation.
Seven football clubs, featuring both current and former national players, are competing for the inaugural Division One title. The participating clubs include Santos, Potaro Strikers, Fruta Conquerors, Guyana Defence Force, Pakuri Jaguars, and Guyana Police Force.
The league champions will be granted a cash prize of $300,000, while the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth-placed clubs will each receive cash prizes of $200,000, $100,000, $75,000, $50,000, and $25,000, respectively.
