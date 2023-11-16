Latest update November 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fire leaves vendor, sons homeless

Nov 16, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Fire Tuesday evening destroyed the home of an elderly Bourda Market vendor of Number 12 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Sixty-year-old, Sukhwanti Ramnarine was on her way home from the market around 19:00hrs when she received the news of the fire. The three-bedroom two storey house, was occupied by Ramnarine and her two sons who were reportedly not at home when the fire of unknown origin broke out.

The gutted house of Sukhwanti Ramnarine

The gutted house of Sukhwanti Ramnarine

According to reports neighbours formed a bucket brigade in an attempt to contain the fire, while they waited on the arrival the fire tender from the Onverwagt Fire Station.

The home ablaze

The home ablaze

A vendor for approximately ten years, Ramnarine is said to have built her home bit by bit from the profits of her trade. While a minibus that was parked under the home was salvaged, the woman said her losses are in the millions.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GDF, Police, and Fruta Conquerors secure wins with 24 sensational goals in Women’s League Division One on Saturday

GDF, Police, and Fruta Conquerors secure wins with 24 sensational...

Nov 16, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force, Police Force and Fruta Conquerors Football Clubs netted an astounding total of 24 goals to secure memorable victories on Saturday in the Women’s...
Read More
Two wins and two draws in week five of the GFF NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 National Academy Playoff

Two wins and two draws in week five of the GFF...

Nov 16, 2023

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup...

Nov 16, 2023

LYBA’s 3×3 Basketball tourney set for November 24

LYBA’s 3×3 Basketball tourney set for...

Nov 16, 2023

Dolphin Speed Swim Club gains top spots at GASA short course nationals 2023 swim meet

Dolphin Speed Swim Club gains top spots at GASA...

Nov 16, 2023

Police and Santos clinch wins with strikes by Adrian Arron, Darren Niles, and Stefan Reynolds in GFF-KFC Elite League Cup

Police and Santos clinch wins with strikes by...

Nov 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The maritime question

    Kaieteur News – A US Embassy Diplomatic Cable, dated 16th June 2006 reported that then President Bharrat Jagdeo told... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]