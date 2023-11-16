Fire leaves vendor, sons homeless

Kaieteur News – Fire Tuesday evening destroyed the home of an elderly Bourda Market vendor of Number 12 Village, West Coast Berbice.

Sixty-year-old, Sukhwanti Ramnarine was on her way home from the market around 19:00hrs when she received the news of the fire. The three-bedroom two storey house, was occupied by Ramnarine and her two sons who were reportedly not at home when the fire of unknown origin broke out.

According to reports neighbours formed a bucket brigade in an attempt to contain the fire, while they waited on the arrival the fire tender from the Onverwagt Fire Station.

A vendor for approximately ten years, Ramnarine is said to have built her home bit by bit from the profits of her trade. While a minibus that was parked under the home was salvaged, the woman said her losses are in the millions.