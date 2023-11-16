Latest update November 16th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Eco Atlantic receives Govt. approval to take charge of Orinduik Block

Nov 16, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – Canadian exploration company, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., has received the government’s approval to assume 60% of the working interest as well as operatorship of the Orinduik Block which measures 1800 km2.

Eco told the market on Wednesday that it had signed a Sale Purchase Agreement on August 10, 2023 for its wholly owned subsidiary, Eco Guyana Oil and Gas (Barbados) Limited (“Eco Guyana”) to acquire the 60% Operated Interest that was initially held by Tullow Guyana B.V. (“TGBV”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tullow Oil Plc. (“Tullow”).

According to the deal, Eco has agreed to pay Tullow a combination of upfront US$700,000 cash and potential future payment. Kaieteur News understands that if Eco makes a commercial discovery it will pay Tullow US$4 million in addition to a further US$10 million if Guyana issues a production licence and royalty payments on future production.

On completion of the US$700,000 transaction with Tullow, Eco said the 60 percent interest will be added to its previous holding of 15 percent, thereby giving it an aggregate 75% participating interest in the Orinduik Block.  Eco was keen to point out that is new subsidiary called Eco Orinduik will hold the 60 percent interest while Eco (Atlantic) Guyana Inc. will hold the 15% stake. Meanwhile, TOQAP Guyana B.V—a company that is owned 60 percent by Total and 40 percent by QatarEnergy—will continue to hold a participating interest of 25% in the Orinduik Block. Completion of the transaction between Eco and Tullow is expected before year-end 2023.

A map of the Orinduik Block

A map of the Orinduik Block

Following the announcement on Wednesday, Colin Kinley, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented said he is pleased to have the government’s support for the transfer of the interests. He further noted that the partners are finalizing plans to drill their next well. Back in 2019, Tullow had drilled two exploration wells but oil was not found in commercial quantities.

This time, Kinley said the company is targetting the Cretaceous play which is where Exxon has found most of its sweet, light crude in the Stabroek Block. That concession is also in the vicinity of the Stabroek Block.

Kinley said, “After nearly 10 years of exploration and interpretation, and multiple regional discoveries (by Exxon) at the Cretaceous level of close to 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil, our team has a good understanding of the Cretaceous play and we have a great deal of confidence in drilling our first well, targeting a stacked pay target in this well proven horizon.”

Kinley said Eco now seeks qualified partners in this high-value play following which, it would proceed to transfer the majority if its stake to its new deep-pocketed partner. He also noted that recent interest from super majors and other well capitalised energy companies in the latest licencing bid round in Guyana supports Eco’s thesis of the oil migration and the high quality and charged reservoirs it sees on the Orinduik Block.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 10, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GUYANA IS BEING SOLD OUT DAILY!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GDF, Police, and Fruta Conquerors secure wins with 24 sensational goals in Women’s League Division One on Saturday

GDF, Police, and Fruta Conquerors secure wins with 24 sensational...

Nov 16, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force, Police Force and Fruta Conquerors Football Clubs netted an astounding total of 24 goals to secure memorable victories on Saturday in the Women’s...
Read More
Two wins and two draws in week five of the GFF NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Under-17 National Academy Playoff

Two wins and two draws in week five of the GFF...

Nov 16, 2023

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup...

Nov 16, 2023

LYBA’s 3×3 Basketball tourney set for November 24

LYBA’s 3×3 Basketball tourney set for...

Nov 16, 2023

Dolphin Speed Swim Club gains top spots at GASA short course nationals 2023 swim meet

Dolphin Speed Swim Club gains top spots at GASA...

Nov 16, 2023

Police and Santos clinch wins with strikes by Adrian Arron, Darren Niles, and Stefan Reynolds in GFF-KFC Elite League Cup

Police and Santos clinch wins with strikes by...

Nov 16, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The maritime question

    Kaieteur News – A US Embassy Diplomatic Cable, dated 16th June 2006 reported that then President Bharrat Jagdeo told... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]